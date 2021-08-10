Seven suspects were arrested this week on charges of child exploitation following a three-day operation conducted by local, state, and federal law enforcement, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Four of the suspects are from Livingston Parish.
In a statement released Monday, Landry said the arrests were the result of “Operation Home School,” a three-day operation “to identify and apprehend individuals soliciting minors for sex.”
“Crimes against children are some of the most heinous imaginable; and as your Attorney General, I remain committed to doing all I legally can to bring child predators to justice,” Landry said in a statement. “Operation Home School is a somber reminder of the dangers on the Internet and the importance of knowing whom your children are interacting with online.”
“Operation Home School” was conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Louisiana.
Sheriff’s offices from Jefferson, Livingston, and St. Tammany also provided assistance, Landry said.
The following individuals from Livingston Parish were arrested:
-- Maverick Arnold, 27 of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
-- Caissy Brumfield, 50 of Walker, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree rape. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.
-- Richard Foster, Jr., 36 of Walker, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.
-- Nathanial Thomas, 23 of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.
The following individuals were also arrested:
-- Philip Evans, 49 of Marrero, was arrested and charged with distribution of child pornography. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
-- Joseph Key, 36 of Mandeville, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.
-- Prayug Koirala, 25 of Thibodeaux, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.
Landry also urged parents and guardians to visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/CyberSafety for tips to keep families safe online.
During “Operation Home School,” an arrest unrelated to child exploitation was also made. Immanuel Bailey, 32 of Prairieville, was arrested as a fugitive from East Feliciana Parish based on an active warrant charging Bailey with principle to second degree murder, principle to aggravated burglary with a weapon, and principle to aggravated kidnapping.
