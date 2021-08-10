Pictured are four of the seven suspects who were arrested this week on charges of child exploitation following a three-day operation conducted by local, state, and federal law enforcement, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. The four suspects are from Livingston Parish. Pictured, from left, are Maverick Arnold, 27 of Denham Springs; Caissy Brumfield, 50 of Walker; Richard Foster, Jr., 36 of Walker; and Nathanial Thomas, 23 of Denham Springs. Others arrested but not pictured were Philip Evans, 49 of Marrero; Joseph Key, 36 of Mandeville; and Prayug Koirala, 25 of Thibodeaux.