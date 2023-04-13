Authorities made seven arrests and seized thousands of dollars in drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, following a months-long drug investigation in Denham Springs and Maurepas, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Wednesday.
In a statement, Ard said narcotics agents had received numerous tips about the possible distribution of methamphetamine from two homes. One was located on Yucan Drive in Denham Springs, and the other along River Bend in Maurepas.
“Thanks to credible tips from our community, LPSO Narcotics Agents were able to track the flow of illegal drugs being sold by certain individuals,” Ard said. “It takes communities & law enforcement working together to make a positive difference.”
Ard said the Louisiana Division of Probation & Parole also assisted in the investigation.
During this investigation, agents seized the following:
-- 5 pounds of methamphetamine (street value of around $60,000)
-- 20 grams of fentanyl (street value of $2,000)
-- 200 grams of marijuana (street value of $5,000)
-- LSD
-- Suboxone sublingual strips
-- 2 firearms
-- Packaging material/drug paraphernalia/scale
-- Hydraulic press
-- More than $1,000 in cash
The following suspects were booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various charges:
-- Alan Wooley, 55
-- Stephanie Warren, 36
-- Matthew Skelly, 48
-- Ronald Fairchild, 58
-- Robert Baumy, 54
-- Dollie Ward, 49
-- Destiny Wooley, 23
