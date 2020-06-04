Livingston Parish reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday off of more than 130 new tests, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count increased to 453 while the local death toll remained 31, the first time Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death since Monday. In the last 17 days, Livingston Parish has reported five deaths.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 453 tests from the state lab, one more than Wednesday’s figures, and 6,327 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 132.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 41,562 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 429 from the previous day off of 9,099 new tests. That equates to a 4-percent rate of positivity, more than two times better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The Department of Health has confirmed 31,728 recoveries from COVID-19, figures that were updated on Monday.
The state is now reporting 411,186 completed tests, either through the state lab (23,134) or commercial labs (388,052).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll jumped to 2,772 fatalities, an increase of 13 from Wednesday’s figures and the lowest in the state since Monday. The state is also reporting 111 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the fourth straight day on Thursday, dropping by four to 613 statewide. That marks the ninth time in 10 days that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.
Ventilator usage showed a slight decrease, dropping by four to 82.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will transition into Phase Two of reopening the economy at the end of the week. He intends to sign the new order into law on Thursday, one day before the current order expires.
Under the second phase, most businesses can resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also opens previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.
Edwards is expected to address the media on Friday.
