The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeast Louisiana as a strong weather system moves into the region.
The severe thunderstorm warning will be in effect until at least 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The “west central” portion of Livingston Parish is in the warning zone.
At 9:39 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Erwinville, or 12 miles south of New Roads, moving east at 40 mph. The storm is bringing the possibility of 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail.
“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the National Weather Service said.
A flash flood watch is already in effect across portions of southeast Louisiana through late Thursday night.
Locally, the flash flood watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, through 12 a.m. Friday, March 26. Livingston Parish is in the watch zone.
