For the past few weeks, Louisiana residents were used to Governor John Bel Edwards talking about the coronavirus at his weekday press briefings. His most recent press conferences have been focused on reminding Louisiana residents to Stay at Home over the holiday weekend and not host gatherings of 10 or more.

On Good Friday, however, the governor delivered a curveball to open his press conference with the help of Mother Nature.

Confidence continues to grow form the National Weather Center - New Orleans (NWC) that numerous severe thunderstorms will affect south Louisiana on Easter Sunday.

The release did not specify a time.

According to the release, all types of weather are expected including heavy rains, straight line wind, and hail. That weather will be led by some scattered thunderstorms on Saturday.

Heavy storms battered Livingston Parish in 2019, beginning in March and April, dropping an unusual amount of rain in bursts. For some of the storms, as much as 4.5 inches could drop in just a matter of hours, putting them on the scale of '100-year' storms.

The city of Denham Springs wants to remind residents that trash, grass clippings, and large items need to be placed in a garbage can or dumpster, else they block ditches, culverts, and in some cases canals. The city of Denham Springs holds a partnership with Gravity Drainage District 1 for work in larger canals and the watershed as a whole.

The City of Walker asks residents the be mindful of the same issues, and also reminds individuals that many of the issues the city faces is due to unfunded drainage surrounding the city.

If you see drainage issues in your area, you can call the following numbers for help, or e-mail the News - mchugh@lpn1898.com

Gravity Drainage District 1 (Denham Springs area) - 225-664-5827

City of Denham Springs - 225-665-8121

Gravity Drainage District 2 (Watson area) - 225-791-6059

Gravity Drainage District 5 (Walker area) - 225-664-1899

City of Walker - 225-665-4356

Parish Emergency Operations Center (parish offices are closed) - 225-686-3066