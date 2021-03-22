A flash flood watch will be in effect across portions of southeast Louisiana from Tuesday morning through late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Multiple rounds of “moderate to heavy rain” are expected to strike southeast Louisiana along with southern and coastal Mississippi this week. Anywhere from 4-8 inches of rain is expected, though locally higher amounts are possible.
Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas is possible with localized flash flooding, forecasters said.
Locally, the flash flood watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, through 12 a.m. Friday, March 26. Livingston Parish is in the watch zone.
The storm will be the result of a cold front that the National Weather Service reported will move into the region Tuesday. This front will move “very slowly” through the area and is expected to stall over southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.
Severe weather will also be a concern from Tuesday through Thursday. Remain weather aware over the coming days, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and know where your safe place is if a severe storm warning is issued for your area. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/8UdBJ8rElm— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 22, 2021
The front will remain over the area through Wednesday before lifting north Thursday with a cold front finally pushing through late Thursday or Thursday evening.
The heaviest rainfall is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning. There is also a chance for “damaging” wind gusts of more than 60 mph and hailstones one inch in diameter.
Forecasters warned people against entering or crossing flowing water or water of unknown depth and that river banks and culverts “can become unstable and unsafe.”
“Severe weather will also be a concern from Tuesday through Thursday,” the NWS-New Orleans tweeted Monday. “Remain weather aware over the coming days, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and know where your safe place is if a severe storm warning is issued for your area.”
