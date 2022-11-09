Ronald Sharp, a long-time public servant, has won office again.
This time, he’ll serve his hometown directly.
Sharp, a former Livingston Parish Council member, toppled incumbent Kenny Bayhi to win the mayor’s race in the Town of Killian, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
With an unofficial turnout of 61.5 percent, Sharp secured 61 percent of the vote (348 total), while Bayhi could only muster 39 percent of the vote, or 226.
The race was to determine who would serve the remaining term for former Mayor Gillis Windham, whose retirement led to Bayhi being named interim mayor in March. Sharp will serve as mayor for the rural community of 1,500 people who occupy the southeast corner of Livingston Parish.
Sharp, a Republican, has a long history in public office, serving 16 years on the Livingston Parish Council as the parish underwent its population boom at the turn of the century.
Sharp, who worked in the road maintenance and drainage business for more than 20 years, was first elected to the District 8 seat in 1999 and later won reelections in 2003, 2007, and 2011. He left the post in 2015.
In his campaign announcement, Sharp touted his “outstanding” working relationships with other Livingston Parish officials, which he said will enable him to “better serve the Killian community.”
As mayor, Sharp said he intends to focus on road repairs, road overlay, ditching, grass cutting, and culvert replacement, which he said “is where having a good relationship with the elected officials will help.”
Some of his other goals, according to his campaign announcement, include: to purchase a tractor “with a side boom mower” to keep the grass cut on the side of roads and ditches; to stop “wasteful spending” and “writing unnecessary traffic tickets”; to suppress “big businesses and tourism”; to give town hall its own dispatch number “for fast response” to emergencies.
“I believe that the Mayor, Members of the Council, and people of Killian will need to work together to address and find solutions for the problems we are being faced with,” he said. “By achieving this, we can move forward and keep the quality of life for the residents of Killian of high importance.”
Bayhi, who classified as an Independent, touted his securing of the second-largest grant in Killian’s history — $300,000 in federal funding — to improve the town’s water infrastructure as reason to vote for him. As mayor, Bayhi said he planned to pursue more grants to continue the ongoing water system upgrades.
Another push from Bayhi was the “Keeping it Country” initiative, which earned the town a “Development Ready Community” recognition from Louisiana Economic Development. Bayhi believed the “scenic rivers and abundant nature” in Killian — which became the first Livingston Parish town to receive the LED honor — could boost the town's tourism appeal to drive the local economy.
In his campaign announcement, Bayhi highlighted some of his other work since becoming interim mayor, which includes: appointing Tim Henderson as police chief; encouraging citizens to attend council meetings; holding veteran outreach programs at Town Hall; and speaking against looming carbon capture and storage projects.
Along with mayor, two alderman seats were also on the ballot for Killian. With a 48 percent turnout, Kimberly Gill (27 percent, 247 votes) and Brent Ballard (23 percent, 205 votes) emerged above the field of five, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Gill, a former maritime executive with experience in regulatory compliance, was named an interim alderwoman in March. In her campaign announcement, she touted her previous work with “numerous governmental agencies” and her experience “in policy writing, grant writing and administration of grants.”
Gill is also a board member of the Krewe of Tickfaw, which this year provided thousands of dollars to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2. After Hurricane Ida, she helped coordinate the distribution of 20,000 meals for the town and its surrounding areas.
“I intend to be an advocate for the people,” Gill said in her announcement. “Many people can’t attend the [Town Hall] meetings however I want their voices to be heard.”
Ballard said he plans “to continue improving the quality of life for each citizen through proper planning and growth. This will be done while maintaining the country way of life that Killian has maintained throughout the years.”
In his campaign announcement, Ballard said he wants to address the blighted property ordinance, drainage issues, and clean-up from Hurricane Ida. He said he also wants to work with the police department to maintain the town’s low crime rate “to maintain a high level of protection, and… ensure the safety of our community.”
“Infrastructure needs to be prioritized, and assessed by the needs of the community,” Ballard said. “I will work diligently to put forth my time to see that these needs are being met.”
Finishing behind Gill and Ballard were Amanda Jacobsen (21 percent, 190 votes), Patrick Canal (19 percent, 171 votes), and Leon Vicks (10 percent, 88 votes), unofficial results from the Secretary of State show.
