Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain and wind. High 77F. Winds SE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. A wind driven heavy rain. Low 73F. Winds S at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.