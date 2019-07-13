With Tropical Storm Barry gaining strength as it crawls toward the Louisiana coast, a shelter has opened in Livingston Parish for those in need, the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness said.
A shelter is now open at South Walker Baptist Church, located at 13719 Hammack Road in Denham Springs. The shelter can fit between 50-75 people, Pastor Mark Carroll said, adding that the church has food to feed “50 people for about four days.”
Another shelter will open later in the day, a spokesperson from OHSEP said.
Tropical Storm Barry continues to move slowly northwestward at a rate of 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service’s 7 a.m. update. Due to the lopsided nature of the storm, many effects may not be felt until after landfall.
The storm's path continues to place it going straight through Lafayette, which means heavy rains for the Baton Rouge area. Livingston Parish remains in a flash flood warning as 10" - 15" are expected throughout, with isolated pockets possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.