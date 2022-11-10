A 24-year-old has been arrested in a shooting earlier this week in the northeast corner of Livingston Parish that injured one person, and others are wanted on drug charges, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Darryl Dryer is currently being held in Tangipahoa Parish with a “hold” for Livingston Parish. He faces a charge of attempted second degree murder, among other charges, Ard said.
In a statement Monday, Ard said deputies received “a report of shots fired” and were dispatched to Highway 40 at Jones Road, at an Independence address located within Livingston Parish.
One victim was transported “with non-life threatening injuries,” according to the sheriff.
Authorities made their first arrest Thursday when they took Dryer into custody. In addition to finding evidence tied to the shooting, detectives uncovered illegal narcotics, Ard said.
The following are wanted on drug charges, including possession of fentanyl: Caleb Plaisance, 19; Markel Wells, 21; Tabitha Mason, 18; and a juvenile.
Ard said the investigation is “active and ongoing,” and anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers (225) 344-STOP (7867).
