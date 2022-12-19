A 26-year-old broke onto school property and caused thousands of dollars of damage to multiple school buses during a seemingly random act of vandalism early Monday morning, according to authorities.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Abram Jones, of Denham Springs, arrived at South Fork Elementary sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, cut the locks to the campus, and drove his Dodge Charger onto school grounds.
After getting his Charger stuck in a grassy area, Jones damaged a nearby bus. Jones then walked to another bus, started it, and drove it in a light pole before fleeing the scene.
"Thanks to law enforcement, school officials & citizens working together, that suspect was quickly identified & arrested," Ard said.
Damage to the school buses exceeded $7,500, Ard said.
Jones was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and charged with unauthorized entry into a place of business, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, institutional vandalism, and hit and run.
The investigation is ongoing.
