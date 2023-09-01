The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office - in conjunction with several other local law enforcement agencies - will increase patrols and conduct sobriety check points in Livingston Parish. The extra deputies are part of the ‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.
"This is in an effort to protect our citizens from those who choose to drink and drive," Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Specifics will not be released in advance.
Grant monies, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana Traffic regulations.
