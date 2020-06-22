Life comes at you fast.

Friday, at Revival Temple Church in Walker, Jason Ard was sworn in for his third term as sheriff of Livingston Parish. Along with that, Ard was sworn in as president of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association - the first lawman from Livingston Parish to hold the honor.

As if that wasn't enough, American Idol star and Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy attended the event to sing the National Anthem. Hardy and Ard have developed a friendship, seen together at many public events over the past year.

Hardy belted out the stars and stripes, without a mask, into the microphone before leaving the event.

Two days later, Hardy announced on social media that he had COVID-19.

Many speakers came after Hardy, including the honoree himself, Sheriff Ard. Others included District Attorney Scott Perrilloux; 21st Judicial District Judge Beth Wolfe; Louisiana Sheriff's Association Director Michael Ranatza; and Chief Deputy Ronnie Morris, among others.

Sen. Dr. Bill Cassidy was also in attendance, but did not speak.

None wore masks, and many in the audience did not wear masks, either. The auditorium was at roughly 50-percent capacity, per CDC guidelines, and temperatures were checked at the door before the event.

Monday morning, Sheriff Ard said there were "no concerns as of now." Senator Cassidy echoed the sentiment, stating that he had stayed more than 6 feet away from Hardy at all times.

Both men suggested they stayed at least 6 feet away from Hardy and will not enter quarantine at this time.

Per the CDC:

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

While Hardy did not cough or sneeze, he did sing.

Quarantine is defined as follows: