Sheriff: Around 4,200 fentanyl doses seized in Albany drug bust

Authorities seized thousands of pills laced with fentanyl, a deadly component that officials say is leading to a spike in overdoses, and arrested a 31-year-old after an investigation into a drug operation in Albany, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said deputies arrested Devonte Skinner after a drug investigation that lasted “for several months.” Skinner was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center late Tuesday night on multiple drug-related charges, online booking records show.
Through investigation, agents were led to a home on Drake Road, where they found the following items:
-- 2.4 lbs of fentanyl (~4200 lethal doses)
-- 3,700 dosage units of pressed fentanyl pills
-- Methamphetamine
-- Marijuana
-- Liquid Promethazine
-- Alprazolam
-- $1,645 U.S. currency
Ard said the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.
“This case took teamwork, patience, time & effort,” Ard said. “These types of cases typically do. But know our LPSO Narcotics Agents are following your tips to remove illegal & potentially deadly drugs from our streets.”
The Albany drug bust marks the latest case involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says is “100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.”
The DEA says it can be injected, snorted/sniffed, smoked, taken orally by pill or tablet, and spiked onto blotter paper.
Similar to other commonly used opioid analgesics, such as morphine, produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction, and respiratory depression.
Authorities have warned the public multiple times over the last year about the potentially “deadly” effects of fentanyl, which Ard previously said was detected in multiple overdoses in Livingston Parish.
“We all read the headlines about fentanyl,” Ard said after a bust in January. “Even in small amounts, fentanyl is considered to be potentially deadly. And, we have people mixing it with other drugs to make it even more potent. We hope that more of you will continue coming forward with information so that our Narcotics Agents can investigate & hopefully remove more from our streets.”
