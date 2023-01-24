Two were arrested after Livingston Parish authorities recovered tens of thousands of dollars in stolen items in a case that may " be tied to multiple parishes."
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office's armed robbery and burglary division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs.
"Numerous stolen items totaling tens of thousands of dollars were recovered [Monday]," Ard said. "Some of the items recovered: copper piping & tools. While the investigation is still ongoing, we believe these items will be tied to multiple parishes."
Two people — Vincent Seal and Marci Seal — were taken into custody tied to the investigation, Ard said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.