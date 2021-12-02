Sheriff: Deputies arrest two after finding drugs at Denham Springs hotel
Two were arrested this week following an investigation that led detectives to a hotel in Denham Springs, where they found a weapon and drugs that included oxycodone, marijuana, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine.
John Nguyen, 34, of Baton Rouge, along with Ashley Talley, 37, of Denham Springs were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center this week on multiple drug-related charges, according to booking records.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies in the criminal patrol division and narcotics agents investigated complaints about “suspicious activity at a Denham Springs hotel.”
“That suspicious activity centered around one room at the hotel located on [South] Range in Denham Springs,” Ard said. “During our investigation, two arrests were secured.”
During their search, deputies found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, oxycodone, clonazepam, methadone, a semi-automatic handgun, digital weight scales, packaging materials, and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Nguyen faces charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, II, and IV drugs; possession of a firearm with drugs; and a felon in possession of a firearm.
Talley, who had an active bench warrant, faces charges of possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to other charges.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
