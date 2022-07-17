A 70-year-old Holden woman died in what authorities believe was a drowning accident on the Tickfaw River.

In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched near Tickfaw Acres Road to find a missing woman Thursday evening. Deputies learned that the woman, who has been identified as Lee Ann Collette, "often went swimming on the Tickfaw River located behind her home."

"A search from the ground & air led to a floating inner tube and later to her body," Ard said.

Ard said there were "no signs of foul play" and that the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was made available.

This marks the fifth drowning on a Livingston Parish waterway in less than a month.

In late June, three boaters died while on Lake Maurepas, and their bodies were found after a search that lasted more than 24 hours.

On July 4, a Slidell teen died after falling off a boat and being struck by the vessel's propeller while on the Blind River. The boat driver was arrested for being under the influence and also faces a charge of vehicular homicide.