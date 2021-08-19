Four were arrested and charged with felony theft after attempting to steal more than $2,500 worth of merchandise from a popular shopping center, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to Crossing Way (Juban Crossing) in Denham Springs in reference to a theft complaint on Aug. 18.
According to Ard, witnesses told detectives three females and one male “were placing unpaid items into their personal bags.”
“The 4 were seen removing sales tags & security devices from the unpaid merchandise,” Ard said. “They were targeting name brand clothing items such as shirts & shorts.”
In all, the merchandise targeted by the four totaled more than $2,500. Once in custody, deputies also discovered a handgun.
The following are currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of felony theft: Diamond Simpson, 22, of Baton Rouge; Diamond Stevenson, 22, of Baker; Joydarrius Allen, 22, of Baton Rouge; and Farrah Wells, 20, of Baton Rouge.
Simpson was also booked one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, according to online booking records.
The investigation continues, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.