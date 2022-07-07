A fourth person has been arrested in connection to an alleged drug-related shooting at a Denham Springs convenience store last weekend.
Jimmy-Lee Drake Prickett, of Ponchatoula, was arrested following his release from a local hospital, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. Prickett, 22, was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, simple robbery, and obstruction of justice.
This marks the latest arrest in a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the 25,000 stretch of Highway 16 in Denham Springs. Authorities have said that four individuals met at a convenience store for a drug transaction that turned violent.
“Once there, it’s believed the exchange turned to a robbery,” Ard said earlier this week. “A verbal fight turned physical. At some point, the parties began to quickly leave the scene and one fired off two rounds.”
Three people — 27-year-old Daniel Valdez of Denham Springs, 23-year-old Christian York of Denham Springs, and 23-year-old Coby Fry of Baton Rouge — were soon arrested on various charges related to the incident.
Prickett, who was hit twice by gunfire and treated for injuries to his torso and arm, was arrested late Wednesday night, online booking records show.
Fry faces the most serious charge after being booked on one count of attempted second degree murder in addition to illegal use of a weapon and possession of cocaine, according to booking records.
York faces charges of principle to second degree murder, principle to illegal use of a weapon, and possession of cocaine, while Valdez faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery, and principle to possession of cocaine.
“At the end of the day, evidence points to a robbery during what is believed to be a narcotics exchange — with weapons — in the parking lot of a convenience store during daylight hours on a holiday weekend,” Ard said. “Thankfully, no one else was hurt.”
The investigation, which is ongoing, is being led by the LPSO Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP.
