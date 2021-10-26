A Holden man who was arrested last week is being accused of murder and arson related to crimes in Washington Parish, according to Sheriff Randy Seal.
John Paul Seals, 41, was booked in Washington Parish on Oct. 21 and charged with second-degree murder, simple arson, and obstruction of justice, online booking records show. His bond was set at $750,000.
Seals became the suspect in a murder earlier this month after “an intensive investigation” by the Criminal Investigation Division, Sheriff Seal said.
“I offer my sincere appreciation to our detectives for their thorough investigation of this heinous crime,” the sheriff said in a statement. “I’m also grateful to the office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and both the Marion County and Walthall County officers who provided assistance.”
According to Seal, the murder investigation began Oct. 11 when a lieutenant responded to a report of a burned vehicle on Monroe Creek Road. Upon arrival, the officer found “a severely burned and unidentifiable body adjacent to the burned vehicle,” Seal said, and summoned detectives to conduct an investigation.
The victim’s body was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. As the investigation continues, Seal said the identification of the victim, as well as motive for the crime, “will be forthcoming.”
The investigation took detectives throughout Washington Parish and into neighboring Marion and Walthall counties in Mississippi. Seals was soon identified as a suspect, and detectives were able to gather sufficient evidence to formally charge him with the crime, the sheriff said.
Seal has a history of arrests in Washington Parish that stretches back nearly 15 years, the sheriff said. It started in 2007, first for aggravated assault and simple battery followed by charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence, battery and unauthorized entry into a place of business.
In 2008, Seal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and failure to appear in court, the sheriff said. Later in 2008, he was arrested again on a fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Seal was arrested twice in 2010, first for theft of a firearm and three counts of failure to appear in court. The second was for violation of the terms of his probation. The next year, he was arrested and charged with distribution of illegal drugs, simple battery, obstruction of justice and disturbing the peace.
Seals’ next arrest in Washington Parish was in 2016 on charges of home invasion, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failure to appear in court. He was returned to jail by the court on two occasions in 2017 and now faces current charges, including the murder charge.
