In an attempt to take money from a cash register, an armed robber managed to steal only a soft drink before authorities arrested him, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Jeremiah Desean Frazier, a 21-year-old from Tickfaw, remains in custody in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of armed robbery, according to online booking records.
An armed robbery conviction carries a prison sentence of at least 10 years.
In a statement, Ard said deputies were dispatched to an Albany convenience store located in the 28,000 stretch of LA Highway 43 around 2 a.m. Friday. Once there, deputies learned “a suspect entered the store & removed a gun from his waistline while checking out.”
“The suspect then demanded money,” Ard said. “Investigators say when the suspect learned there were little to no funds available, he left. The only thing he did take with him was a Polar Pop drink (valued under $5.00). The suspect then fled the scene.”
Authorities eventually located and arrested Frazier, and they were able to recover his clothing, mask, and firearm.
Ard said the Albany Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.