A 44-year-old was arrested after authorities busted a drug operation in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Narcotics agents have been investigating the distribution of illegal street-level drugs over the past several months, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. During the investigation, agents were led to Antoine “Rico” Gutter and to two homes on Juniper Street in Denham Springs.
During their search, authorities seized the following items: methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone, hydrocodone, codeine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, THC edibles, two handguns, packaging material and digital weighing scales, and $816 in cash.
Gutter was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on multiple drug-related charges, and Ard said more arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation.
