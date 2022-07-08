A Denham Springs man was arrested this week for allegedly walking into an unlocked home in the middle of the night while the occupants slept, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Jason McLin, 44, is accused of entering an inhabited home in the 14,000 block of Courtney Road in Walker, Ard said. All occupants in the house were asleep when McLin entered the house after 10 p.m.
Though the situation ended “without incident,” Ard called it “an unusual case.”
“This is an unusual case where a suspect simply walked into a residence — through an unlocked door — after 10 [p.m.],” Ard said. “Most of the occupants were asleep at the time. Fortunately, this ended without incident. All are okay.”
Deputies eventually arrested McLin and charged him on one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. McLin has since bonded out of jail.
Ard said the investigation is ongoing.
