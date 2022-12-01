Authorities have arrested one suspect they believe was involved in a hoverboard theft in November, but the other two are still being sought.
Felicia Banks, 48, of Baton Rouge, was identified as one suspect and is now in custody, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
“Felicia Banks was located & arrested,” Ard said. “Thank you for working with us.
“Detectives still need assistance locating the other two suspects in the attached image. We have learned that they may use the names ‘Chaka’ and ‘Shondra’.”
In an earlier statement, Ard said three suspects entered Academy Sports & Outdoors, located in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, on Nov. 5. They then loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart, exited the store without paying, and left in a black-colored SUV.
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify which type of hoverboard was taken, but they can range in price from $55 to $400, according to Academy Sports’ website.
Banks was identified as one suspect, Ard said. The sheriff’s office also released photos taken from surveillance footage of the suspects inside the store and one of their vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.