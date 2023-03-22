One person is in custody after a shooting left a man in “critical” condition, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to Highway 16 in French Settlement around 4 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired.
“Upon arrival, deputies located a wounded male,” Ard said Wednesday evening. “First Responders transported that male to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His status is critical but stable at this hour.”
Ard said the sheriff’s office learned of “possible” shootings at other locations in the Springfield area, though no injuries have been reported in those.
“We believe the suspect in custody can be tied to all reported incidents,” Ard said.
“Detectives continue to sort through the evidence & interviews at this hour.”
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
