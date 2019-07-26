DENHAM SPRINGS – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people who stole merchandise from a Juban Road business on two occasions, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman.
On July 2, two women and a man entered a retailer off of Juban Road, said Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokeswoman. The women put items in their handbags while the man appears to be the lookout while this is going on, Steele said.
All three then left without paying for those items, which totaled approximately $200.
They left in a silver Chevrolet SUV.
“Then, fast-forward to July 8,” Steele said. “The same unidentified male returns. He grabs items and hides those items in his shorts.”
He walked out without paying for the items, valued at $200.
“He was seen exiting the parking lot inside a silver vehicle,” she said.
Detectives pulled still photos from security cameras and released them to the media.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
