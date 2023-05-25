Residents in Albany and Springfield trying to call 911 from a landline may be experiencing issues, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“AT&T is experiencing an event that is affecting people calling 9-1-1 in the Albany & Springfield areas,” Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said. “AT&T is concentrating its efforts on investigating and remediating the event.”
Authorities stressed that the event is only impacting landlines, adding that cell phones “should not be affected.”
Albany and Springfield residents who are having trouble connecting with 911 dispatchers are urged to call the Albany Police Department at (225) 567-2115 or (225) 294-3150 for Springfield.
While the issue is being worked on, patrols in those areas have been increased.
