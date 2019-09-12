A Springfield High student is in police custody after bringing a handgun on campus Thursday, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
According to Ard, other students saw the 14-year-old male with the weapon around 11:30 a.m. and immediately notified the school administration, which then contacted the school resource officer (SRO) and the Springfield Police Department.
After the authorities were alerted, the weapon was secured and the student was removed from campus, Ard said. The campus was also searched as a precaution, and the “all clear” was given, Ard said.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said the student did not threaten other students or employees on campus and that students were “proceeding with their normal schedule.”
“Once the law enforcement investigation is completed, the Livingston Parish Public School System will follow appropriate policy and procedure to determine further action,” Murphy said.
The student is being processed and will be transported to the Florida Parishes Detention Center, Ard said. The investigation is ongoing.
