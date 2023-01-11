Sheriff’s office: Authorities seize 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills; two arrested

Authorities made two arrests in a drug bust that also resulted in the seizure of 2,000 pills laced with fentanyl, a deadly drug that has led to an increase in overdoses over the last year.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said agents secured a search warrant for a residence on Fred Banks Drive in Denham Springs on Jan. 10. Along with the fentanyl-pressed pills, agents seized marijuana, a handgun, more than $6,100 in cash, and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Two men were arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in connection to the case: Joseph “Huey” Collins, 19, and Montana Seals, 47.
The most recent drug bust marks the latest case involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says is “50-100 times stronger than morphine.” The DEA says it can be injected, snorted/sniffed, smoked, taken orally by pill or tablet, and spiked onto blotter paper.
Similar to other commonly used opioid analgesics, such as morphine, produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction, and respiratory depression.
Authorities have warned the public multiple times over the last year about the potentially “deadly” effects of fentanyl, which has been detected in numerous overdose deaths in Livingston Parish.
“We all read the headlines about fentanyl,” Ard said. “Even in small amounts, fentanyl is considered to be potentially deadly. And, we have people mixing it with other drugs to make it even more potent. We hope that more of you will continue coming forward with information so that our Narcotics Agents can investigate & hopefully remove more from our streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.