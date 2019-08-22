LIVINGSTON – One day after posting on social media that it was looking for a theft suspect, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has him in custody.
Michael "Skip" Brown, 30, was booked Thursday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on theft, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond was set at $2,000.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff Office posted it was looking for Brown.
“Detectives learned he stole music equipment that he later pawned. We’d like to locate him and have a word, if you can help,” the message said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.