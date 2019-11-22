On November 21, 2019, just after 9:00 p.m., Uniform Patrol deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 25610 Louisiana Highway 442 (North of Albany) in reference to an armed robbery in progress.
"Upon arrival, deputies entered the store and observed multiple victims on the floor near the checkout area. We learned from witnesses that five armed males wearing masks entered the store and held the victims at gunpoint.
"They demanded money, and then the suspects stole cell phones & cigarettes. They also broke into a safe & took money from it. We also learned that one of the suspects shot a firearm within the store - not injuring anyone."
All suspects left the scene just prior to LPSO’s arrival, the release said. However, LPSO detectives - who joined in this investigation - did locate and arrest a suspect on Hwy 442 at the Livingston/Tangipahoa Parish line.
Currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center:
Eric L Harrison, 20 of Independence, LA
The suspect vehicle - a white ford Taurus - was also located. It was parked near the store.
"This investigation is still ongoing," Sheriff Ard said. "Evidence collected overnight is being used to identify the other suspects involved.
"Right now, we believe the other suspects fled the area on foot heading east. We are asking anyone who may have home surveillance cameras in this area to please review footage and to report any suspicious activity. At this time, we do not believe the suspects are still in this area."
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
