The Sheriff presented a final 'pre-Barry' checklist on Facebook.

Sheriff Jason Ard posted that he has met with local police chiefs and his team and 'they are ready for the event.'

The Sheriff asks that Livingston Parish residents 'shelter at home' and only leave if necessary.

"If high water arises, and you are safe, stay put," the Sheriff said. "No joy riding or sight seeing as we want our roadways open for emergency situations. And, conditions could be dangerous out there."

The sheriff also asks that citizens have a plan for the livestock and outdoor animals.

The sheriff's office 'Inmate Work Release Program' helped bag sand for several locations throughout the parish, making it so individuals didn't have to bag their own sand.

As of 7 p.m. the track of Barry had shifted westward again, projecting heavy rains for the Baton Rouge area. Livingston Parish is projected to still receive 10"-15" of rain and flash flooding is possible.