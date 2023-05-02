Local authorities are warning the public about an increase in scams involving Snapchat, the popular social media app that allows users to exchange photos, videos, and messages.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office has seen “an uptick” in scams involving the app since Jan. 1. The scammers are posing as females to trick juvenile or young adult males into sending them money.
Through investigation, detectives have discovered that the Snapchat accounts are fake, money is being moved overseas, and the money is unrecoverable.
“These scammers are out for one thing - your money,” Ard said.
Ard said the scammers are “using fake photos” to make the victim think they are seeking “an intimate relationship” with them. The scammers will send “explicit photos” to the victim and ask for some in return.
Once the victim sends photos, the scammers try to extort money, typically through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or transferring money via one of the many cash apps. If the victim doesn’t pay, the scammers threaten to send the photos to their family and friends via social media, Ard said.
Ard urged people to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1. if they have questions.
“If you or a family member falls victim to this scam, advise them to stop communicating with the suspects and ignore them,” Ard said.
The sheriff also offered some tips to protect against being scammed, saying the “best defense against scams is staying informed.” Those tips include:
-- Don’t open emails that claim your Snapchat account is locked and don’t click on links in them
-- Don’t look for dates or online romances using Snapchat
-- Never send money to anyone you meet via Snapchat
-- Check with friends to make sure they weren’t hacked if you start to receive any messages from their accounts asking for sensitive information
-- Block any accounts that seem off or ask you for personal information
People can learn how to report abuse on Snapchat by clicking here.
