The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying three people in connection with a theft of a local retail establishment, according to an LPSO spokeswoman.
Together, an unidentified man and two unidentified women stole approximately $1,500 worth of electronics from the Livingston Parish retailer, LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said.
The incident occurred July 14 when the male and one female entered the establishment in the late evening hours before splitting ways, Steele said. While the man went to the electronics department, the woman grabbed a cart and made her way to the children’s department before the two eventually met up in the electronics department.
While there, Steele said the man went behind the checkout counter multiple times, each time grabbing items and handing them to the woman.
The second unidentified female entered the establishment later that same evening and met up with the other female who was pushing the cart full of unpaid merchandise, Steele said. Together, they walked toward the exit to meet the unidentified man.
At this point, the merchandise was no longer in the cart, Steele said. Instead, it was concealed on each person.
The three then each exited the establishment without paying.
“Our detectives would like to ID, locate and have a word with these folks,” Steele said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
