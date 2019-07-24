DENHAM SPRINGS – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man and woman who stole merchandise from a business off Juban Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman
The man and woman entered the store, and each grabbed a shopping bag, said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
They selected different items and placed them inside of their shopping bags. Then, they both left the store passing all registers with an estimated $500 in goods, she said.
“When approached, the duo ran,” Steele said. “They hopped into a blue Mitsubishi Outlander and fled.”
The Louisiana license plate is 295BCG.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.