DENHAM SPRINGS – A suspect has been identified in the theft of a Livingston Parish school bus, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Deputies are looking for Zachary Anderson, 30, of Denham Springs, as part of the investigation, Ard said.
“Two Livingston Parish buses were parked along Magnolia Beach Road,” the sheriff said.
“Around 10 p.m. (Tuesday), someone hopped in one of the buses and drove around. Camera equipment in that bus captured the culprit,” Ard said.
“That bus was then parked back in its original location. The suspect then hopped onto the second bus.
“That bus was recovered (Wednesday) morning along Lockhart Road near Magnolia Estates,” Ard said.
“We continue to work closely with the Livingston Parish school system on this case.”
The Sheriff’s Office released two photos taken by the bus security camera.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 686-2241 Ext.1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
