LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released still photos and a video in an effort identify the suspects who stole a 4-wheeler.
On May 16, these suspects stole a 4-wheeler from a residence off of Linder Road, said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
The suspect rode the 4-wheeler off the property while the second suspect followed him in a white truck with damage to its rear left passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
