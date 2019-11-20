DENHAM SPRINGS -- Investigators are seeking three suspects who stole cash from an ATM inside a local convenience store Wednesday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Three masked individuals armed with tools entered a store located at La. Hwy. 16 and Arnold Road in Denham Springs around 5:30 a.m., LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said. After entering, the suspects kept the clerk at bay while also gaining access to cash located inside an ATM on the property.
The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM, Steele said, and left the clerk unharmed.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Living Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
