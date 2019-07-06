During the early morning hours of July 6, 2019, an unidentified male forced his way into a local grocery store located on Hwy. 42 in Livingston, LA.
While inside, the suspect destroyed thousands of dollars of merchandise. Before exiting, the suspect took several items. He was on foot and last seen headed east on Hwy. 42.
The sheriff's office detectives seek to identify, locate, and have a word with the suspect. The sheriff says their goal is to help the owners of the affected business.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
