DENHAM SPRINGS – A joint investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police resulted in two arrests and cease-and-desist orders to two massage parlors.
“Several complaints have been received about suspicious activity at these locations over the last couple of months,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The Sheriff’s Office joined with Louisiana State Police to look into the complaints, he said.
“Following a (State Police) undercover investigation, we executed search warrants and made arrests,” he said.
Two women were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center tied to the investigation into A&J Massage in Denham Springs:
• Fu Zhaohua, 58, of Denham Springs, prostitution by massage. Bond set at $500.
• Xu Haiying, 51, of Denham Springs, prostitution by massage. Bond set $500.
No arrests have been tied to another Denham Springs massage parlor at this time, Ocean Spa, Ard said; although a cease and desist order has been placed on both Livingston Parish businesses, he added.
“This investigation is ongoing. More arrests are possible,” Ard said.
