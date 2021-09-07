After investigating hundreds of fraud cases following the historic 2016 flood, local leaders are urging people to be wary when hiring a contractor to repair or rebuild their battered homes after Hurricane Ida.
In a recent press conference, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office had set up its contractor fraud hotline, (225) 435-1345.
“If you have any issues with contractors, you make sure you call that hotline,” Ard said. “I have some detectives and people standing by that are very versed in that. That’s their job.”
Contractor fraud has been an issue after nearly every natural disaster, especially after the Great Flood of 2016. In that storm’s aftermath, the Sheriff’s Office worked on approximately 1,500 cases of contractor fraud.
When approached by a contractor, Ard asked residents to get a picture of their license, contractor’s license, their vehicle, and license plate. He said the “ones that are legit” will have no issue presenting those items, unlike those running a scam.
“That (information) helps us to do our job,” Ard said. “We want you to get your help and pay attention to what’s going on, but do not be a victim. The ones that are legit will be more than glad to give you what you need. The ones that are up to no good will walk away from you if they know they can’t scam you.”
Ard also gave a stern warning to contractors thinking of taking advantage of the situation.
“Contractors: If you’re coming here to help people, we’ll give you anything we need to give you to help get that job done. But if you come over here scamming my citizens, you’re going to jail,” Ard said.
“I don’t care where you run off to. We’re gonna find you and bring you back to Livingston Parish. Do not come over here messing with them. We have been through this before. We’re not going through it again.”
Here are tips from the Sheriff’s Office:
-- Plan your project
-- Get two to three estimates
-- Verify the contractor’s license
-- Check at least three references
-- Require a written contract
-- Don’t make a large down payment
-- Make payments as work is completed
-- Monitor the job in progress
-- Don’t make the final payment until the job is complete
-- Keep all paperwork related to your job
The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be aware of the following contractor scams and warning signs:
-- Door-to-door solicitations
-- No contract
-- High-pressure sales
-- Verbal agreements
-- No insurance
-- Special deals
-- Unusually large down payments
-- Scare tactics
-- Extremely low bids
-- Inadequate references
-- Demand for cash
-- No permanent place of business
