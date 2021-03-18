Multiple agencies uncovered a ring of illegal marijuana growers across two capital area parishes Wednesday, authorities have announced.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office raided six properties across the two parishes, including warehouses where deputies found grow set-ups inside.
In the investigation, agencies said they seized more than 1,600 marijuana plants, more than 20 ounces of THC wax, multiple handguns, and more than 100 pounds of processed/packaged marijuana, among other seizures.
Deputies executed search warrants at four locations in East Baton Rouge Parish and two in Livingston Parish (Walker and French Settlement). Officers have so far arrested six suspects involved in the scheme.
Along with the East Baton Rouge Parish and Livingston Parish sheriff’s offices, the effort included Louisiana State Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.
“This is a prime example of great communication between local and state agencies as well as neighboring Sheriffs,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. “We all worked as one team to piece this puzzle together. We compiled each agency’s information. We all moved in unison. And, you’re seeing the result of that teamwork.”
Added EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux: “This is a great example of coordination and communication that has led not only to arrests and seizures, but has fractured a multi-state, organized crime ring that plagues all of our communities and is frequently linked to violent crime.”
The investigation originated from a tip received by EBRSO Narcotics from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, a statement read. Agents obtained the warrants as the result of a week-long joint investigation into a marijuana cultivation and distribution network.
The warrants resulted in the following arrests and seizures:
LPSO Narcotics Detectives seized:
-- Approximately 730 plants
-- 23 vials of steroids
-- Approximately 65 grams of mushrooms
-- Approximately 146 grams of THC wax
-- 122 lbs of processed/packaged marijuana
-- 1 handgun
Currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center:
Marc Coetzee, 28
-- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
-- PWITD Sch. III
-- Cultivation of Marijuana
-- Possession of Schedule 1 drugs
-- Possession of firearm with drugs
-- Felon in possession of firearm
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
A warrant will be issued for:
Asaad Layous, 37 (In EBR jail with a “hold” placed for LPSO)
Meanwhile, EBRSO detectives seized:
-- $48,836 (pending seizure)
-- Approximately 920 marijuana plants
-- 31.2 pounds of marijuana (approx. street value $62,000)
-- 19.71 ounces of Keef (high grade marijuana powder)
-- 16.5 ounces of THC wax
-- 310 ML of Psilocybin spores
-- 254 grams of Psilocybin
-- 26 vials of LSD (2600 dosage units)
-- 5.4 grams of MDMA powder
-- 9mm FN handgun
-- 10mm Glock handgun
-- .380 Taurus handgun
Currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center are:
Assad Layous (main target), 37
-- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
-- PWITD Sch. I (Pylicybine)
-- Cultivation of Marijuana
-- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Carmen Coetzee, 30
-- Possession of Cocaine
-- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
-- Possession of a firearm with CDS
Michael Conway, 30
-- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
Kamal Shash, 28
-- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
Gavin Laborde, 26
-- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.