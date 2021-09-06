A curfew will remain in effect into Tuesday morning, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard announced in a video message.

Like it has since Friday night, the curfew will be in place from 12-6 a.m.

The parish has been under a nightly curfew since Aug. 29, the day Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm and one of the strongest to ever hit the state. Locally, the storm led to debris-covered streets and widespread power outages, which are still ongoing in Livingston Parish.

At its peak, the parish was reporting 85 percent without power.

But as linemen make more progress and restore power, parish leaders have modified the nightly curfew to allow residents more time to get items such as gas and food.

Ard has repeatedly said his deputies have been instructed to use their discretion when it comes to issuing citations for curfew violations, something he noted his office “always” does in emergencies. He said residents will never be cited “for doing what they were supposed to be doing.”

In a video message to residents Monday, Ard thanked the public for “working with us” regarding the curfew but asked for continued patience.

“I can’t stress enough how much I appreciate the citizens who have worked with us trying to make sure they do their job as well as us doing ours,” Ard said.

Looting continues to be an issue in the parish, Ard said, with more arrests being made over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office reported 26 curfew violations overnight Saturday — including two who were looting. Last week, Ard said deputies issued 34 summons for people out after curfew so far — as well as two for looting.

Other arrests were made on people carrying illegal weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia, including some with drugs in the presence of a minor. One was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, and others that were detained already had active arrest warrants.

Two minors were also arrested and booked in the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

In his message Monday, Ard reiterated his warning to those who are considering breaking the law in Livingston Parish.

“For those of you in the criminal element that have already gotten caught, I told you do not come here and think you will get over on my citizens and loot or do anything as far as criminal activity without paying the consequences,” Ard said.

“You will go to jail and you will sit there until we are able to get you out. We have a lot of stuff going on right now, and I don't have time to deal with that.”

Near the end of his message, Ard asked for continued patience from residents, especially those who remain without power, as he does.

“I understand what you're going through,” Ard said. “We're going to get through this together like we always have and always will. Livingston Parish has always been strong and will remain strong. We just need to work together.”

“I will continue to give you as much information as I can,” he continued. “Remember that I am responsible for the safety of my parish and my deputies. A lot of stuff you are dealing with doesn’t really impact my role, but I will help you in any way I can and get you directed in the right place.”