Sheriff: Second arrest made in weekend bar shooting investigation

A second arrest has been made in an investigation into a shooting at a Denham Springs bar over the weekend, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Elijah Brumfield, 21, was arrested “without incident” at his residence, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. Brumfield was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office three days after a shooting at Local's Bar in Denham Springs.
When he’s transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Brumfield will be booked on illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm at an alcoholic beverage outlet, Ard said.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, when Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Local's Bar after receiving “several reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, deputies found several spent casings and later learned that 29-year-old Trevor Galloway “was involved in firing a weapon in the parking lot.”
Galloway was then booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and charged with illegally discharging a firearm, Ard said.
No injuries have yet been reported from the shooting.
In his original statement, Ard said “more arrests are possible” and urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward. He later released photos of a “person of interest” in the shooting, which turned out to be Brumfield.
Ard said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
