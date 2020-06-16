According to law enforcement, someone tried to 'borrow' an excavator without asking.
Sheriff Jason Ard, via his Facebook page, posted the picture and asked for the public's help in identifying the driver of the truck.
"Detectives would like to ID the owner of this vehicle so they can have a word," Ard said.
According to Ard, the excavator was taken sometime Sunday, June 14th from a location off of 4-H Club Road, south of Denham Springs.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.