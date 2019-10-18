WATSON - Sheriff Jason Ard is seeking the public's help with a thief from the northwestern area of Livingston Parish.
Last weekend, an unidentified mail entered a Watson retail store, the sheriff said. He began in the men's department by taking a hoodie and putting it on, next going to the hardware section to steal vice grips.
Finally, the release said, he hit the electronic's department and swiped an Apple iPhone Max 10s as well as a Samsung Galaxy S9+, hiding it all under his newly acquired clothing and left without paying.
He was driving a relatively new white sedan, the sheriff said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
