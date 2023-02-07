Authorities have launched an investigation into an early-morning shooting that damaged “several homes” in Walker but left no reported injuries.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies responded to a “shots fired” call on Lily Avenue, located just south of the Highway 447 and Highway 1029 intersection, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Ard said a homeowner was asleep at the time an acquaintance pulled into the driveway and noticed “a suspicious & slow-moving vehicle.”
The driver of that vehicle — who has since been identified as 27-year-old Devin Deonte Green — fired shots toward the home. The acquaintance then returned fire, Ard said.
Green eventually drove off toward Highway 447, and the two exchanged shots again. At one point, Green parked his vehicle in The Meadows subdivision and attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody without incident.
Authorities recovered Green’s vehicle and a firearm.
Ard said Green was being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 6 p.m. Tuesday but did not divulge possible charges.
“Fortunately, no one has reported any injuries tied to this scene,” Ard said. “But, we do know several homes suffered damage.”
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.