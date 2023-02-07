Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.