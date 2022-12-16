Three suspects traveling in an allegedly stolen vehicle led authorities on a car chase in the Denham Springs area before they crashed their vehicle, fled on foot, and were ultimately arrested.
Lance Harold, 20; Zatravian Lee, 18; and Tyzerrian Castle, 21; were arrested early Friday morning following a police chase that began on Interstate-12 and ended on Range Avenue near U.S. Highway 190, authorities said.
In a statement, Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Journey — which had been reported stolen in Houma — on I-12 westbound around the 15 mile mark. The suspect vehicle refused to stop and exited in Denham Springs before traveling north on Range Avenue to Highway 190, Ard said.
The suspect vehicle traveled to a car wash and stopped after hitting a dumpster. The three suspects then tried to flee on foot but were “quickly apprehended,” Ard said.
Harold, Lee, and Castle face multiple charges related to the crash, including felon in possession of a fireman, resisting police, aggravated flight from an officer, and speeding, among others.
The investigation is ongoing.
