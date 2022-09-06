Two people were arrested after authorities disrupted a drug deal in the Albany area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull face multiple drug charges stemming from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said the Attorney General’s Office reached out to his office around 3 p.m. Tuesday asking for aid in an arrest near a fast food location in the Albany area. Prior to deputies arriving on scene, McCarthy fled from Albany and struck another vehicle, whose driver sustained “minor injuries,” Ard said.
McCarthy was taken into custody with no injuries. Hull, who Ard called “an acquaintance of McCarthy’s,” was also arrested.
“Prior to fleeing, McCarthy & Bridgette Hull were found to be in the middle of a drug transaction,” Ard said.
Warrants for McCarthy included possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Additional charges include aggravated flight, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs (fentanyl and meth), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with CDS, and negligent injuring, Ard said.
Hull faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs (fentanyl and meth), possession of a firearm with CDS.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.