With widespread power outages affecting nearly every corner of Livingston Parish following Hurricane Ida, long lines at the few gas stations in operation have become normal — as well as the tensions from residents waiting for hours.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason has urged people to “work together” on multiple occasions this week, saying he understands their frustrations but that “patience is important right now” as linemen work around-the-clock to restore power.
Some 55,000 Livingston Parish homes and businesses remain powerless more than three days after Hurricane Ida suddenly shifted east and directly smacked the area, downing countless trees and power lines.
With many now running generators to power their homes, gas has become the most important commodity for many families, with people waiting as long as three hours in line to fill their cars and gas tanks.
That has led to more emotions in an already emotional situation, Ard said.
“I get it — everybody wants to be first in hand at the gas station… or get their generator worked on,” Ard said. “I have no generator power, so I understand. It’s just one of those things we have to deal with. Be patient and work together.
“We go through the flood and the other disasters. We will definitely get through this.”
Though law enforcement has rarely had to step in, there was one shooting incident at a gas station on Magnolia Beach Road earlier this week.
In the incident, Ard said that an argument broke out between two people wanting to get gas “and one decided to get a gun and shoot the other.” The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the arm, but Ard said it could’ve been worse.
“I know everybody wants gas and is going through hard times and tensions are high, but at the end of the day, we have to be patient and work together,” Ard said. “Everybody needs things, and we’re going to get it to you, but we have to work together. We can’t have type of thing happening.”
