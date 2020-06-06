UPDATE - Suspect was captured by authorities at roughly 9:50 p.m.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, two victims sustained non-life threatening wounds Saturday night during a shooting on Cane Market Road, north of Walker.
44-year-old Jeremy Dunn, who's address is Cane Market Road in Walker, was apprehended shortly after.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time, however Dunn was apprehended and is being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
"Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement partners are currently on scene," Sheriff Jason Ard said around 9 p.m. "This investigation continues."
The sheriff's office also reported more information and details will be forthcoming.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 X1 or Great Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
